A Summersville woman was injured Friday afternoon in a crash about five miles north of Cabool on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said a northbound 2008 Dodge 2500 driven by Alyssa K. Wilson, 31, began braking, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned on its side.
Wilson, was wearing a seat belt, had moderate injuries and was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital. The vehicle was totaled.
