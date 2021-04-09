A Summersville woman faces several charges following her arrest early Friday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Felicia D. Batchelor, 34, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine; felony unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, third or subsequent; speed and wearing no seat belt. 

She was taken to the Texas County Jail.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments