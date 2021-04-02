A Summersville man escaped injury Friday morning in a Howell County car crash.
Cpl. Lowell Sanders said a 2003 Ford F-150 driven eastbound by David E. Lundry, 45, of West Plains, was stopped to turn right and was struck in the rear by a 2015 Dodge operated by Darrell W. Rohrer, 31, of Summersville.
Lundry had minor injuries was taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, which was five miles west of West Plains, Sanders said.
