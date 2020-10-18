ACCIDENT

A Summersville man was injured Saturday, Oct. 17, in a wreck on Highway JJ north of his hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A Summersville man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in an accident Saturday afternoon north of his hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Nathan R. Shafer, 33, was traveling southbound in a 2001 Dodge Durango that ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of Highway JJ and overturned. 

Shafer was flown to Mercy in Springfield, said Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin, who noted he was wearing a seat belt. Assisting at the scene were members of the Summersville Fire Department. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments