A Summersville man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in an accident Saturday afternoon north of his hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Nathan R. Shafer, 33, was traveling southbound in a 2001 Dodge Durango that ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of Highway JJ and overturned.
Shafer was flown to Mercy in Springfield, said Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin, who noted he was wearing a seat belt. Assisting at the scene were members of the Summersville Fire Department.
