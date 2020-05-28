A Summersville man was injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash at Pomona.
Troopers said a westbound 2010 Ford Escape driven by an unidentified 16-year girl pulled into the path of a southbound 2019 Kia Sportage operated by Hayley R. Brawley, 26, of Birch Tree.
The mishap occurred at U.S. 63 and Highway P.
Brawley and a passenger, Shawn E. McGivney, 34, of Summersville, were taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center at West Plains. Brawley had minor injuries; McGivney's were deemed moderate.
Everyone was wearing a seat belt. Both vehicles had extensive damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.