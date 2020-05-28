A Summersville man was injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash at Pomona. 

Troopers said a westbound 2010 Ford Escape driven by an unidentified 16-year girl pulled into the path of a southbound 2019 Kia Sportage operated by Hayley R. Brawley, 26, of Birch Tree. 

The mishap occurred at U.S. 63 and Highway P.

Brawley and a passenger, Shawn E. McGivney, 34, of Summersville, were taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center at West Plains. Brawley had minor injuries; McGivney's were deemed moderate. 

Everyone was wearing a seat belt. Both vehicles had extensive damage. 

