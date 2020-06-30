A Summersville man operating a trailer-truck unit was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a crash south of Lebanon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Job S. Boyle, 31, was operating a 2006 Freightliner that lost control on a curve on Highway 5, causing it to skid off the roadway and overturn.
Boyle was transported to Cox South in Springfield. The vehicle was totaled. He was wearing a seat belt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.