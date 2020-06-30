A Summersville man operating a trailer-truck unit was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a crash south of Lebanon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Job S. Boyle, 31, was operating a 2006 Freightliner that lost control on a curve on Highway 5, causing it to skid off the roadway and overturn.

Boyle was transported to Cox South in Springfield. The vehicle was totaled. He was wearing a seat belt. 

