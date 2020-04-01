A Summersville man was arrested late Tuesday night in Shannon County.
Curt M. Belew, 22, of Summersville, was charged with felony possession of a firearm, driving while suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and wearing no seat belt.
The patrol said he was cited and released.
