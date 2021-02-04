A Summersville man was arrested on several charges Wednesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jordan C. Blake, 33, was charged with DWI - aggravated offender, felony; driving while revoked - second offense; and speeding, the patrol said.
He was taken to the Mountain View Police Department and released.
