One person was injured when a driver swerved to miss a deer, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

A Summersville man escaped injury Wednesday in a crash that left a passenger with moderate injuries north of Lynchburg. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 2000 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Waylon G. Tuttle, 29, of Summersville, swerved to miss a deer, causing it to travel off the left side of the roadway, strike a culvert, go airborne and hit the ground. 

A passenger, Danny S. Basham, 52, of Eminence, was taken by ambulance to Mercy in Lebanon. He was not wearing a seat belt; Tuttle was. The truck had extensive damage.

