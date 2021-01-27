ACCIDENT

A Summersville man escaped injury Tuesday, Jan. 26, in a Webster County accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A Summersville truck driver escaped injury in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Webster County.

Troopers said a Jeep driven by a Seymour woman and pulled into an intersection and was struck by a tractor-trailer unit. The Jeep then spun into the passing lane and was hit by a 2000 Peterbilt 379 operated by Kevin D. Odom, 54, of Summersville. 

The mishap occurred at U.S. 60 at North Division Street in Seymour at about 2:25 p.m.

Three persons in the Jeep — two of them serious — were taken to Cox South in Springfield. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments