ACCIDENT

A Summersville man was killed Wednesday, May 13, in a crash east of Eunice on Highway TT, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Travis Brown of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Jesse R. Blanks, 38, was operating a northbound 2004 Yamaha dirt bike that ran off Highway TT when it failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned at about 3:25 p.m. 

Blanks was pronounced dead at about 4:10 p.m. at Mercy in Mountain View. 

