A Summersville man is charged with a trio of felonies and is held without bond in the Texas County Jail after an incident last Saturday involving guns.
David V. Ortega, 38, 1901 Harlow Road at Summersville, is charged with first-degree assault (a class B felony), unlawful possession of firearm (a class D felony) and unlawful use of a weapon (a class E felony).
Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies responded to a disturbance on Harlow Road in the Summersville area where a man reportedly had a firearm and was threatening to shoot a woman.
After officers arrived, Lindsey said, they made contact with the man, Ortega, on the porch of the residence. Lindsey said he refused to show his hands and then attempted to strike one of the deputies with his hand. As the deputies attempted to arrest Ortega, a physical altercation ensued and he was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Texas County Jail.
Deputies interviewed a woman at the residence who reported Ortega was upset about a child custody matter. Lindsey said the woman stated Ortega made threats to kill the mother of his child and his brother. She also said that prior to deputies arriving at the scene, Ortega had been holding a pistol and shotgun.
When deputies attempted to interview Ortega about the events prior to their arrival, he continued to make threats about killing the mother of his child, Lindsey said.
