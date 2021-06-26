...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southeast Kansas and Missouri, including the
following areas, in southeast Kansas, Bourbon, Cherokee, and
Crawford. In Missouri, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar,
Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory,
Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan,
Newton, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas,
Vernon, Webster, and Wright.
* Through Sunday morning
* Thunderstorms will redevelop later this evening into the
overnight hours. Best chances will be over far southwest
Missouri, including areas that received heavy rain last night.
* While not all areas will receive rainfall...the storms that do
form will produce heavy rainfall leading to rapid rises and
flash flooding in low lying areas. Low water crossings, creeks
and streams will be susceptible to flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.