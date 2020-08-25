A Summersville man was arrested on drug charges Monday night in Howell County. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Greggory A. Miller, 43, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamines, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, having no insurance and failing to register a motor vehicle. 

He was taken to the Howell County Jail.

