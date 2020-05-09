The Summersville branch of the Texas County Library  is planning the process to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, May 18.

Library director Kathie Cox said several guidelines will need to be followed in the first phase to protect the health and safety of workers and patrons.

Some of those guidelines include:

•Masks required for patrons and employees

•No computer use or Wi-Fi the first week

•Each person will be allowed a total of 30 minutes in the library per day

•Only 10 patrons may be inside the library at a time

•No children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice

•Limit one person per family at a time

     The library has been closed since March 18 due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

 

