The Missouri FFA Association has recognized Tabitha Wuertley of Summerville FFA Chapter as the Area 13 Star in Placement.
Area Stars in Placement are selected based upon outstanding achievement in work experience in an agricultural business as a part of a student’s supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA. Area 13 includes 25 chapters in the South Central District.
MFA Inc. (of Columbia) sponsors the 16 area Star in Placement awards and the State Star in Placement Award.
Wuertley’s SAE consists of beef cattle, swine and gardening. She owns five cow/calf pairs and she raises the calves to sell. She also raises and exhibits swine and helps maintain seven gardens and sells the produce to local restaurants. She has her own garden where she sells the produce to help pay for college.
Wuertley served as chapter historian, reporter and vice president, and an area officer.
In addition to FFA, Wuertley is a member of Fellowship of Christain Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America and Beta Club, and serves as student council treasurer. She also plays volleyball and softball.
After graduating high school, Wuertley’s plans include attending either Crowder College (in Neosho) or Missouri State University – West Plains, and then transferring to Missouri State University in Springfield. She hopes to apply to University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine in Columbia, and to eventually have a farm and a veterinary clinic.
Wuertley’s parents are Charles and Heather Wuertley of Summersville, and her FFA adviser is Amanda Bell.
