A Success woman was arrested late Thursday on two charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sheila R. Winchester, 54, was charged with DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. 

She was taken to the Texas County Jail and released. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments