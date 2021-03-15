A Success man had moderate injuries following a crash Monday afternoon in Crawford County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe driven eastbound on I-44 by Orion E. Greeney, 33, of St. Charles, travelled off the left side of the roadway, returned to the highway and struck the left side of an eastbound trailer truck. It then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a cable barrier.
A passenger in the Tahoe, Michael W. Johnson, 45, of Success, was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia. No one else was injured.
