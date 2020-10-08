A Success man was arrested Thursday on a trio of charges, including drugs. 

Randuel T. Dailing, 22, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamines, felony possession, drug paraphernalia; and speeding, 11-15 miles per hour over the speed limit.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail and released, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

