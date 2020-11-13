A Success man escaped injury early Friday in a Phelps County crash on I-44, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said a westbound 2016 Dodge Durango driven by Olivia N. Kramer, 23, of Newburg, struck Leroy W. Cole's 2019 Kenworth in the rear.
Kramer was taken with serious injuries to Phelps Health in Rolla.
Cole, 36, was not injured.
The big rig had moderate damage. The SUV was totaled following the 12:55 a.m. crash. Both were wearing seat belts.
