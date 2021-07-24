ACCIDENT

One person was injured Friday in an accident near Success,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

A Success girl received moderate injuries Friday afternoon in a crash on Highway 32 about one mile east of Success, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin said the girl was operating an eastbound 2006 GMC Sierra that ran off the right side of the highway, returned to the road, traveled off the left side, returned to the road and overturned several times before coming to rest in the ditch on its wheels. 

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. The truck was totaled.

