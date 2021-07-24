A Success girl received moderate injuries Friday afternoon in a crash on Highway 32 about one mile east of Success, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin said the girl was operating an eastbound 2006 GMC Sierra that ran off the right side of the highway, returned to the road, traveled off the left side, returned to the road and overturned several times before coming to rest in the ditch on its wheels.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. The truck was totaled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.