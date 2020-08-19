Dzurick award scholarships at MSU- West Plains
Dalton R. Dzurick, Houston, has been awarded the dean’s scholarship and the Donald Flinner Scholarship from Missouri State University-West Plains.
Dzurick, a 2020 graduate of Houston High School, is a freshman at Missouri State-West Plains. He plans to pursue a degree in agriculture education. He is the son of Jonathan and Jessica Dzurick, Houston.
County students named to dean’s list at West Plains
Officials at Missouri State University-West Plains have named Texas County students to the dean’s list for the summer session.
To qualify, they were required to earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for six or more credit hours.
Named are: Dawson Koch, Bucyrus; Makayla Green, Cabool; Breanna Brown and Sadie Gill, Houston; Haley Satterfield, Licking; and Bethony Shrode, Plato.
The chancellor’s list with those with a perfect 4.00 grade point average included: Jaden Beasley and Logynn Foster, Bucyrus; Lyndsey Carr and Emma Davis, Cabool; Curtis Amburn, Licking;
Woosley awarded University of Missouri degree
A Texas County student was named to the University of Missouri spring semester 2020 graduation list. In May, 4,670 students received degrees.
Olivia Marie Woosley of Houston, earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry with an emphasis in forest resource management and a minor in peace studies and an undergraduate certificate in multicultural studies.
