High water displaced culverts at a Big Creek Bridge replacement site. Highway 17 is closed Thursday.

A stretch of Highway 17 north of Summersville is closed, and a detour is in place.

The damage is at a construction zone for a bridge over Big Creek near Eunice. Culverts were displaced by high water after heavy rain struck. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation said a contractor was on scene, and it wasn't known when the highway might reopen.

