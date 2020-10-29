A stretch of Highway 17 north of Summersville is closed, and a detour is in place.
The damage is at a construction zone for a bridge over Big Creek near Eunice. Culverts were displaced by high water after heavy rain struck.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said a contractor was on scene, and it wasn't known when the highway might reopen.
