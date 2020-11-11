Bobbing headlamps lit up the dark forest early Sunday morning, and gave glimpses of the weary faces of runners who’d just slogged 78.6 miles.
Twenty hours into the race, a third of the 79 competitors had already dropped out of the Ozark Trail 100 Mile Endurance Run. They weren’t able to keep a nagging inner voice at bay that creeps up at endurance tests like these, asking why, telling them to quit.
“I don’t even care about my place, I just want to finish,” said Dan Hughes, 38, slurping pickle juice at an aid station near this tiny town in the Mark Twain National Forest.
The veterinarian from Michigan said he was in a groove during miles 40 to 60, but the last 10 were brutal and he didn’t know why. His wife, working as crew, gave him another peanut butter and jelly sandwich and helped him to his feet once more. He hobbled back onto the rocky, leaf-covered trail for the final 22-mile leg of the race.
He and many of the others still moving looked like stiff-legged zombies. But they were very much alive, if not prone to the occasional hallucination after the sun goes down.
“At the start, whether you are fast or old, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said James Mercer, 51, a cardiac sonographer from St. Louis County. “There’s something fun about that.”
He went on to finish 7th in the Ozark Trail 100, held over the weekend for the 12th time with little fanfare. Organizing the event has been a feat in itself, given the logistical and communication challenges of putting on a point-to-point race through a swath of south-central Missouri without widespread cellphone coverage. But the remoteness has always been the draw. So has the opportunity to be among others who share the passion for running a continuous race that cuts off at 32 hours.
“When you are around people that do it, you can discuss the running instead of talking about the weirdness of it,” said Dave Walch, 42, of St. Peters. “You can actually talk about the sport.”
Though this is an extreme example, long distance running tends to be more popular during times of national struggle. That has been the case during the coronavirus pandemic, enthusiasts said. Some said sharing the joy and pain from physical exertion even erases political divisiveness laid bare in the presidential race.
Walch, who has competed in each Ozark Trail 100 since the first event in 2009, said he got involved because he needed something to stay active after rugby. Apart from working on his feet all week as a union carpenter, the Air Force veteran walks and runs on the weekends in St. Louis County, mainly at Greensfelder Park.
“We all have something strange to us,” he said of people drawn to ultramarathons.
His pal Tommy Doias, a union tile finisher from Eureka, has won the Ozark Trail 100 in four out of 10 attempts. Doias said distance running has a positive impact on his life. He met his wife. He gave up drinking. He found a way to use up energy he seemed to be born with, and focus his dogged determination.
“If you aren’t really motivated to do it, at some point in time, you will probably quit,” Doias, 49, said of finishing the race.
All alone in the dark, around mile 80 during previous races, he’s told himself that he wasn’t going to race anymore. Then he’d win or be in the top five and come back. But that inner voice won this year. He volunteered at an aid station and rested a sore heel.
“The race has done so much for me, I wanted to give back,” he said.
There are typically more volunteers than racers. A smattering of ham radio operators keep communications going between aid stations, others schlep food, water and runners who drop out.
“Sometimes it takes two or three times before they finish,” said race co-director Paul Schoenlaub, of St. Joseph. “It’s rewarding to see them come back.”
ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.