A Mountain View man was arrested Friday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

David E. Hollohan, 19, was wanted for failing to appear on a Texas County charge, littering, having no insurance, wearing no seat belt and having no license plate lamp. 

He was taken to the Howell County Jail, the patrol said. 

