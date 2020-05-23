A Mountain View man was arrested Friday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
David E. Hollohan, 19, was wanted for failing to appear on a Texas County charge, littering, having no insurance, wearing no seat belt and having no license plate lamp.
He was taken to the Howell County Jail, the patrol said.
