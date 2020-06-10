Jennifer Williams will become loan officer for Progressive Ozark Bank in Houston as the current senior loan officer, Jason Stone, prepares to transition into leadership of the institution’s Licking branch opening in mid-July.
A Texas County native, Williams has resided in Houston the last five years. She joined the Houston branch in February of this year with more than 20 years of banking experience, predominately with Landmark Bank in both Houston and Licking. Williams has held positions in retail banking, consumer lending and middle-management.
“My specialty is matching customers to solutions to fit their needs,” Williams said, “I really like supporting local families with local resources and lending is just that.”
Vice president and market manager Cynthia Ramsey said bringing Jennifer on as loan officer for the branch is indicative of Progressive Ozark Bank’s heart and vision. “Finding mutually beneficial solutions is our ultimate goal. It makes sense to have Jason in Licking and Jennifer is the perfect fit to best serve Houston clients.”
Jason Stone said he knew joining the Progressive Ozark Bank branch in Houston would be a fulfilling career move. He never expected it would provide an opportunity to advance his career so quickly by accepting the lead role at the soon to open Licking branch of Progressive Ozark Bank.
“I was both shocked and thrilled,” said Stone, “Progressive Ozark Bank is a great organization and exactly what the people of Licking need right now in banking.”
Jason came to Progressive Ozark Bank’s Houston branch in October 2019 as senior loan officer with more than 18 years of lending experience, much of it in the Licking market.
“I really like helping farming families and small businesses,” Jason said, “and now I get that opportunity in my own home town.”
The new branch will be at 109 W. Highway 32 in Licking. The building previously housed Landmark Bank. It sold to Simmons Bank earlier this year. After a period of remodeling, the new Licking branch is expected to open sometime mid-July 2020.
“It clearly makes sense to have Jason lead the Licking market,” said Kara Huitt, Progressive Ozark Bank president and CEO. “We are confident he and the staff will be a great resource for the community and the bank.”
Progressive Ozark Bank is a locally owned bank with five locations in Dent, Texas and Wright counties
