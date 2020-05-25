CRIME WATCH

Deputies with the Texas County Sheriff's Department handled several investigations recently.

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched April 21 regarding a report of people trespassing and playing loud music at a Hutchason Road property at Licking.

Upon arrival, the officer observed several people standing outside of an abandoned house. Investigation revealed that the people had been drinking alcohol, and that six were under 21 years old (four male and two female).

The woman who owns the property said she wished to pursue charges for trespassing and property damage, and probable cause statements were sent to the country prosecutor for minor in possession charges.

•A deputy was dispatched at about 5 a.m. April 26 regarding a burglary alarm at a Highway AF property near Licking.

Upon arrival, the officer saw a man carrying an object run from a shop building. The officer drew his duty pistol and ordered the man to stop several times, but he jumped into a blue and silver Dodge pickup bearing Arkansas plates and took off.

The deputy reported trying to disable the truck by shooting out a back tire, but was unsuccessful.

The truck was later recovered in Miller County. Investigation is ongoing.

•A 42-year-old Plato man reported on May 6 that his 2006 Dodge pickup had been stolen from his Highway 32 residence.

The man stated the truck had numerous tools in it, with a total value of $7,971.50. He named his 44-year-old soon-to-be ex-wife as a suspect.

Texas County Jail admissions

May 18

John R. Tutor – driving while revoked

Jacob J. Higginbotham – drugs, weapons charges

May 19

Jeremey L. Bartlett – probation and parole warrant

James Hart – possession of controlled substance, failure to drive on right half of roadway, possession of controlled substance at jail

Casey J. Martin – identity theft, fraud

May 20

Ayla George – public intoxication, resisting arrest

Katie Parks – assault

Carl Hutsell – DOC transfer

Ryan Pettitt – DOC transfer

May 21

Joyce Volner – possession of controlled substance

Shandi S. Stillwell – passing bad checks

May 22

Ellen Want – assault

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments