The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded Dec. 4, 2020, to a report of theft at a Highway E residence at Houston.

A 45-year-old man there told the officer a set of saddlebags had been stolen from his motorcycle while it was parked at his residence.

On Jan. 13, the deputy made contact with the man at a residence on Splitlimb Drive at Raymondville while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle. The officer reported that the man stated he had found the bags and wished to close the report.

•A deputy responded on Jan. 28 to a report of a woman trying to leave a U.S. 63 property at Licking but couldn’t because the property owner had locked a gate.

The officer made contact with the 87-year-old woman who owns the property and she said she was trying to keep the other woman, 50, from leaving because she had mental issues. The deputy advised the property owner she couldn’t keep the other woman there against her will.

The car was stuck, and a tow truck was called to pull it out.

•A deputy responded Jan. 29 to a report of a domestic dispute between and 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman at an Illinois Road residence in Houston.

Both people told the officer the fight was only verbal and there had been no physical contact. Neither wished to pursue charges and the officer advised them of the 12-hour rule.

•On Jan. 28, a deputy investigated a report of a camper trailer being swiped from Wehr Ford at Mountain Grove.

Surveillance video showed a man back a Chevrolet truck up to the trailer, hitch it up and drive away. The trailer was later located sitting next to U.S. 60.

A Fordland man was identified as a suspect and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against him.

Jan. 25

Danny D. Brown – 1-year sentence

Michael A. Bishop – driving while revoked

Samantha Pallazzolo – possession of a controlled substance

James D. Bunton Jr. – DWI

Jan. 26

Shannon R. Edwards – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked

Betty J. Giller – stealing

Jan. 27

Ashley N. Cooney – hold for DEA

Larry D. Wright – federal warrant

Theresa Villarreal – federal warrant

Jan. 28

Brody Sparks – burglary, stealing

Salena E. Hicks – failure to appear

Jose G. Porras – possession of a controlled substance

Michael R. Doughty – possession of a controlled substance

Michael E. Vargas – assault

Jonathan Peirce – possession of a controlled substance

Jan. 30

Taylor A. Zehm – stealing

Victoria R. Emmer – failure to appear

Michael A. Hebert – possession of a controlled substance

Scotty G. Carson – assault

Jan. 31

Joie Marie L. Saiz – failure to pay child support

