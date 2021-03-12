Texas County residents will start seeing the next round of stimulus payments hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.
The payments are worth up to $1,400 per person and were included in the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill signed by President Joe Biden earlier in the day.
The time frame is in line with how fast the December payments went out, which started being processed three days after then-President Donald Trump signed the bill.
But the payments won't all go out at once. Those whose bank information is on file with the Internal Revenue Service will likely get the money first, because it will be directly deposited into their accounts. Others may receive paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the mail.
The money is expected to reach about 90 percent of families, according to an estimate from the Penn Wharton Budget Model. Families will receive an additional $1,400 per dependent, so a couple with two children could receive up to $5,600. Unlike prior rounds, families will now receive the additional money for adult dependents over the age of 17.
