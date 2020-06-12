Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is launching an annual effort to return unclaimed property to Missourians.
Beginning this week, the names of more than 126,000 individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations with unclaimed property will be listed in more than 100 publications, including the Houston Herald, across the state. It also will appear in next week’s newspaper.
“As we recover from the economic upheaval caused by COVID-19, I encourage all Missourians to check the unclaimed property list and claim any money that is rightfully yours,” Fitzpatrick said. “And I also encourage Missourians to take a look at the list — and if you see a name you recognize, let them know. It is always free to claim your unclaimed property and many claims can be filed online. ”
Missouri law requires notices be published annually listing the names of individuals whose unclaimed property of $50 or more has been turned over to the Missouri state treasurer’s office in the past year.
The Treasurer’s Office holds more than $1 billion in unclaimed property. UCP is waiting for 1 in 10 Missourians and the average return is $300. You can search online 24/7 at ShowMeMoney.com.
