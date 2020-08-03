It’s almost time for Missouri’s 2020 tax-free weekend.

The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 9.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, certain back-to-school purchases are exempt from Missouri’s 4.225 percent sales tax for this time period only.

The sales tax exemption is limited to the following items and restrictions:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

Some cities will not participate in the 2020 sales tax holiday, according to the Missouri. City sales tax in these locations will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items.

 

