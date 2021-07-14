The Missouri Department of Health on Wednesday released new data related to COVID-19 in Texas County.

In seven days, 61 cases have been reported. (The period is July 5- July 11)

The county has the 12th worst count per 100,000 in the state. 

The positivity rate was measured at 28.5 percent.

The seven-day trajectory stands at a 281.3 percent change in cases (third in state).

