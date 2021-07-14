The Missouri Department of Health on Thursday released new data related to COVID-19 in Texas County.
In seven days, 41 cases have been reported. (The period is July 6- July 12)
The county has the 16th worst count per 100,000 in the state.
The positivity rate was measured at 29.6 percent.
The seven-day trajectory stands at a 355.6 percent change in cases (fourth in state).
According to state data, 20.7 percent of the population in the county is totally vaccinated. It says 23.9 percent has initiated vaccination. In the last seven days, 207 shots have been administered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.