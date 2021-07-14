The Missouri Department of Health on Thursday released new data related to COVID-19 in Texas County.

In seven days, 41 cases have been reported. (The period is July 6- July 12)

The county has the 16th worst count per 100,000 in the state. 

The positivity rate was measured at 29.6 percent.

The seven-day trajectory stands at a 355.6 percent change in cases (fourth in state).

According to state data, 20.7 percent of the population in the county is totally vaccinated. It says 23.9 percent has initiated vaccination. In the last seven days, 207 shots have been administered.

