The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday that Texas County has the fourth highest percentage of new COVID-19 cases in the state during the last seven days.

The total went from 197 to 261, up about 32 percent. (Note: The Texas County Health Department later reported its total as 237 - with 197 recovered) 

The news came on a day that the state recorded 1,795 more positive cases and 23 deaths. There were 1,025 hospitalized; that number lags 72 hours. The percentage of positive testing stood at 11.7 percent.

