The number of new cases in Texas County has increased 104 in the last 14 days, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Saturday.

COVID-19 cases in Texas County increased seven since Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Sunday.

The total was 326, a 11 percent increase in the last week. There have been 107 new cases in the last two weeks.

For the third consecutive day, Missouri on Sunday reported record numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Sunday that 1,125 patients, in total, were in hospitals with confirmed or presumed COVID-19 on Thursday, the most recent data available. That is the highest number the state has logged throughout the pandemic.

On Friday, there were 1,068 patients reported, and on Saturday there were 1,101.

Saturday's report: Texas County’s positive COVID-19 cases have increased by 104 in the last two weeks, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Saturday.

The cumulative total stood at 319. Cases had increased 10 percent in the last seven days.

Statewide, the number of cases continues to accelerate. There were 1,716 new cases Saturday, leading to 69 deaths. There were 1,101 in hospital beds about 72 hours ago, a new record in Missouri since the pandemic began.

The positive testing rate stood at 11.8 percent.

In Texas County, the county health reported Friday there were three hospitalized, two deaths and 259 have recovered since the pandemic began.

