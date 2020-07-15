COVID-19

Missouri reported 14 cases recorded in Texas County since the pandemic began. 

The number of COVID-19 cases increased by one to 14, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Wednesday afternoon. 

Area cases show: Wright, 45; Douglas, 17; Howell, 54; Shannon, 29; Dent, 9; Phelps, 52; Pulaski, 146; and Laclede, 115. 

The state reports that Wright, Douglas and Dent are in the top 10 of the fastest climbing cases in the state. 

