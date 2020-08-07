It’s almost time for Missouri’s 2020 tax-free weekend.
The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 9.
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, certain back-to-school purchases are exempt from Missouri’s 4.225 percent sales tax for this time period only.
The sales tax exemption is limited to the following items and restrictions:
Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150
Some cities will not participate in the 2020 sales tax holiday. City sales tax in these locations will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items.
