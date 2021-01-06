The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Wednesday that 68 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last week in Texas County.
The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last seven days — stood at 36 percent, the seventh highest in Missouri. After showing some improvement, the trajectory has worsened. The state's rate was 19.7 percent on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.