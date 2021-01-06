Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from a dusting to two inches. higher elevation terrain on the Ozark Plateau will have the best chances at receiving accumulations up to two inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Along and south of a line from Mount Vernon to Salem Missouri. * WHEN...Until 3 PM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on untreated roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher elevation terrain will be slightly colder and may see a somewhat higher degree of road impacts. Temperatures may remain too warm in some areas to see significant travel impacts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&