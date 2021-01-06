COVID-19 UPDATE

 

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Wednesday that 68 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last week in Texas County. 

The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last seven days — stood at 36 percent, the seventh highest in Missouri. After showing some improvement, the trajectory has worsened. The state's rate was 19.7 percent on Wednesday. 

