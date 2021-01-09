CASE UPDATE

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday 46 new COVID-19 cases during the last seven days in Texas County.

The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last seven days — was at 36.4 percent. The state rate is 19.5 percent. 

The county's trajectory of cases has shown some improvement, according to the state.

There have been 132 tests administered in the last week. 

