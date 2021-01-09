The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday 46 new COVID-19 cases during the last seven days in Texas County.
The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last seven days — was at 36.4 percent. The state rate is 19.5 percent.
The county's trajectory of cases has shown some improvement, according to the state.
There have been 132 tests administered in the last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.