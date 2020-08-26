Missouri could begin paying an extra $300 to those on unemployment as early as the end of the week, the state announced late Monday.
The new program was authorized by an executive order issued by President Donald Trump two weeks ago after Congress failed to reach a deal extending the $600 federal unemployment supplement that expired at the end of July. The new program will use as much as $44 billion from a federal disaster response fund, money that usually goes to communities hit by hurricanes, floods or wildfires.
The Missouri Department of Labor said it applied for and received $200 million for the new program, known as Lost Wages Assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Missouri's application, along with those of Colorado and Utah, on Aug. 16.
Missouri was one of the first states to apply for the funding, which will allow the state to almost double its $320 maximum unemployment benefit payment, Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement.
“Many families across our state are in great need during this time, and we are doing all we can to deliver the extra federal assistance provided by the President’s executive order to Missourians as soon as possible,” Parson said.
Missouri's unemployment office said it will make the payments retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1, meaning those still on unemployment who stopped receiving the $600 federal supplement could be due payments of $1,200 just for the past four weeks. Missouri officials said it will be processing retroactive payments separately so beneficiaries shouldn't expect to receive all their past weeks' payments on the same day. But the first retroactive payments should be issued by the end of the week, with the remainder by the end of next week, the state labor department said.
Critics of President Trump's Aug. 8 executive order warned that the FEMA money won't last more than five or so weeks with the number of people on unemployment, and Missouri's $200 million share won't last much beyond the initial round of retroactive payments either.
As of Aug. 1, about 147,000 Missourians were on regular unemployment and another 55,000 were on the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed workers who don't qualify for regular state benefits. The state's regular jobless benefit rolls dropped about 16,000 the following week (the PUA program's numbers lag by a week), but even if those enrolled in both programs continued falling at a similar pace, the $200 million will be exhausted after five or six weeks of payments.
It wasn't immediately clear if Missouri could apply for more federal money beyond the $200 million.
While President Trump initially touted a $400 a week supplement, many states balked at the $100 per week match his administration envisioned. The White House later clarified that it wouldn't require a $100 state match, which Trump's executive order suggests could have come from leftover CARES Act money states still have. Missouri has about $930 million unspent from the $2.08 billion it received from the federal government.
Parson didn't directly address the state not adding another $100 onto unemployment checks with state money, but his statement suggested Missouri needed to keep its CARES Act money for other needs.
“While providing this tremendous increase to unemployed workers, we are also taking seriously our responsibility to fund other critical needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Parson said. “Missouri’s budget has taken a substantial hit in recent months, requiring us to carefully target every remaining dollar of our federal emergency assistance funds to support first responders, purchase protective equipment and testing supplies for healthcare workers, and to support teachers and students as they return to school.”
