A Branson West man was arrested Saturday, June 19, in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. He was wanted in several jurisdictions.

Dallas K. Kuhl, 36, of Branson West, was wanted on felony Greene County warrants for weapon offense, felony Greene County warrant for probation violation - tampering with a motor vehicle (three counts), felony probation and parole warrant for probation violation - property damage, felony Stone County warrant for failure to appear on driving while suspended and felony Taney County warrant for failure to appear - delivery of a controlled substance.

He also was charged with careless and imprudent driving, failure to stop at a stop light, DWI and driving while revoked. 

He was taken to the Greene County Jail in Springfield. 

