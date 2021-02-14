VACCINATION RATES

Here are the latest COVID-19 vaccination rates for south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Texas County’s rate on Sunday was 6.5 percent for one dose. Here are other adjoining counties: Phelps (9.2), Dent (6.0), Shannon (5.4), Howell (9.4), Douglas (6.9), Laclede (6.4) and Pulaski (4.2).

New cases in Texas County: There have been just five COVID-19 cases reported in the county in the last seven days. The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last week — stood at 4.5 percent, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.  Missouri’s rate is 6.8 percent.

