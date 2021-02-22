The latest data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services continues to show an improving COVID-19 picture in Texas County.
On Monday, the agency reported only six cases in the last week. Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,535 cases. Twenty-three have died. The positivity rate — the number of positive cases tested in the last week — stood at 7.5 percent in the county. In the state, the number is 6.3 percent.
As vaccinations continue, health experts say residents should continue to wear masks, social distance and wash hands frequently.
