Statement from Dr. Randall Williams, Director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
“We want to remind everyone to be safe during this Memorial Day. Wearing your seatbelt and driving responsibly and wearing life jackets and taking other water safety measures is extremely important as it is each year during this holiday weekend. This Memorial Day, we caution that COVID-19 is still here, and social distancing needs to continue to prevent further spread of infections. Close contact with others even if you are in the outdoors is still considered close contact and can lead to more infections as we still have new cases of COVID-19 being detected each day in Missouri. The virus can be transmitted even among those young and healthy who aren’t experiencing symptoms. When they then carry the virus and transmit it to a more vulnerable person, this is when we tend to see the long-lasting and tragic impact of these decisions that are being made.”
