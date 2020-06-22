STATE PRISONER DEATH

The South Central Correctional Center at Licking is on West Highway 32.

An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died Monday afternoon in a Springfield hospital.

Stephen Goodwin, 57, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.  

Goodwin was serving a life sentence for attempted first-degree rape from Greene County, officials said.

An autopsy will be conducted.  

