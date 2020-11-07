CORONAVIRUS

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state and hospitalizations hit new highs in the state on Saturday.

 CDC

Missouri announced record increases Saturday in COVID-19 cases, straining hospitals and raising the possibility of another stay-at-home order in some regions of the state.

The 4,559 newly confirmed cases brought the pandemic total to 205,066 in Missouri. The state also added 19 deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 3,150. And the state's seven-day average of new cases reached 2,811 on Saturday.

Hospitalizations across the state also hit a new record of 1,926, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said.

In Texas County, the department said 82 new cases have been recorded in the last seven days. That’s an increase of about 28.1 percent. Of those tested in the last week, 34.6 percent were positive.

On Friday, the county health department reported there were 78 positive cases in isolation at home in the county. Three were hospitalized. 

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments