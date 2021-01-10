COVID-19 UPDATE

 

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Sunday there have been 44 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.

The trajectory of cases has seen improvement.

The county's positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last seven days —  is No. 11 in the state at 33.1 percent. In recent days it has been nearly 40 percent. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments