LARGE ELECTRICAL BILLS

The wholesale power source used by 13 communities, including Houston and Cabool, saw its bill larger during a week period in February than the total from all of 2021, the Houston City Council heard March 15.

Several Missouri lawmakers are asking Gov. Mike Parson to establish a 0 percent loan fund to help municipalities hit by high wholesale electrical costs during extreme weather in February.

More than 100 state legislators — including Bennie Cook, R-Houston, are requesting a $50 million loan fund that would allow utility providers to borrow against the fund for up to five years.

“With the recent weather effects impacting citizens from all corners of the state, this vital side-aside would allow hometown utilities a resource to draw upon and mitigate the short-term impact on customers over time,” said John Twitty, president and CEO of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance whose members were hit hard by soaring demand and purchasing power on the open market at a time that prices were soaring.

Both Cabool and Houston are affected by the high bills. Houston’s excess wholesale costs total about $800,000, it was estimated earlier.

