The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a jump of 16 additional positive cases Thursday since a county report the previous day.
Total cumulative cases totaled 215 on Wednesday. The following day it stood at 231, the state said. The county's case count has jumped 22 percent in the last seven days. Seven days ago, the total was 190.
The state said congregate living cases have totaled four in the county. This includes any facility with at least one resident or staff member with COVID-19. Congregate living facilities include: long-term care facilities, which include skilled nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities, assisted living facilities and residential care facilities that provide nursing or convalescent care.
Missouri reported 1,747 new cases on Thursday and 18 more deaths. There were 963 hospitalizations, which reflects a 72-hour reporting delay.
