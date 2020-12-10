Texas County’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last seven days ending Dec. 7 — is the fourth highest in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday.
The rate is 37 percent and trails only Worth, Shelby and Pemiscot counties in Missouri.
There have been 66 cases reported in the last seven days, the state health department reported.
