Houston, MO (65483)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and thundershowers, mainly during the evening. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.